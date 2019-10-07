(Bloomberg) -- In the world of artificial meats, you can’t get more alien than growing your beef in space.

That’s what the Israeli startup Aleph Farms showed might be possible in an experiment on the International Space Station last week, where it grew small-scale muscle tissue from bovine cells using a Russian 3D bioprinting company.

“We are working on a new method to produce the same meat, but in a way that uses less than half of the greenhouse gasses,” said Didier Toubia, co-founder and chief executive officer of Aleph Farms, noting that the experiment was preliminary and just a proof of concept. “The experiment in space shows that meat can be cultivated in the harshest conditions, meaning anywhere, anytime and for anyone.”

Consumers, cutting down on meat intake for dietary reasons or concern for environment, have already been introduced to plant-based burgers, sausage and other meat-like products.

Beyond Meat Inc., a company that touts its production process as more humane and sustainable than livestock production, has seen its stock soar since its early May debut price. The market for such plant-based products is expected to reach $27.9 billion by 2025 according to research firm Markets and Markets, and Beyond Meat already competes with Impossible Foods Inc. Kellogg Co., Nestle and Tyson Foods Inc., among others.

While partly a publicity stunt, the experiment’s goal was to help the Aleph Farms advance its research into meat production in harsh conditions without depending on natural resources, the company said.

While Aleph Farms’ proof of concept in space was successful, even on Earth it will take at least three years before consumers will be able to buy its steaks or burgers, according to company estimates.

“The mission of providing access to high-quality nutrition anytime, anywhere in a sustainable way is an increasing challenge for all humans,” said Jonathan Berger, CEO of The Kitchen accelerator that co-founded Aleph.

Aleph Farms, which has raised about $13 million, has investors including Israel’s Strauss Group, Cargill Protein, New Crop Capital, and Vis Vires New Protein.

