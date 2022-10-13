(Bloomberg) -- Recreational vehicle rental marketplace Outdoorsy Inc. reached a milestone in October of $2 billion in total bookings value since the startup was founded seven years ago. That’s double what it was 18 months ago, signaling that more people are taking vacations inspired by the #vanlife movement even as the pandemic fades.

Despite inflation reaching a 40-year high and gas prices above average in many states, Americans still have the desire to take an RV on the road, said Chief Executive Officer Jeff Cavins. He sees the business continuing to grow next year, supported by domestic tourists and the return of international travelers.

“We really thought gas prices would slow us down, but it’s roaring ahead,” Cavins said in an interview. He said 70% of RV owners deliver the vehicles to renters at the start of their trip, easing travelers’ worries about paying for more gasoline.

The initial weeks of the pandemic pushed Outdoorsy’s cancellation rate to as high as 90%, but eventually the company saw a wave of success as Covid-19 restrictions and remote work policies encouraged people to take extended weekend trips and explore the outdoors. The attraction of the RV has also been fueled by the Instagram phenomenon #vanlife, which has spawned other startups like Kift Inc., where van enthusiasts can congregate in a community to work and live in stunning locations.

Austin, Texas-based Outdoorsy was founded in 2015 and reached $1 billion of bookings value in March 2021. Its rapid growth made the company an attractive target last year for blank-check companies and it was working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bankers to potentially bring the startup to market through an initial public offering. The company is valued at $1.7 billion, according to Pitchbook.

Read more about how van-life startup Kift pitches remote work in the great outdoors.

Outdoorsy’s online marketplace has more than 40,000 vehicles to rent from individual owners in the US and Canada. Its website is similar to that of Airbnb Inc. and Expedia Group Inc.’s Vrbo, which link hosts, who post pictures and descriptions of their properties, to travelers looking for accommodations. Even with cross-border travel resuming and cities opening back up, vacationers are still drawn to the outdoors and national parks. The appeal for RV trips still exists, as 79% of customers are first-time travelers with Outdoorsy, Cavins said.

Outdoorsy is profitable and on pace to book close to $98 million in gross booked revenue this year, compared with revenue in the low $80-million range last year, according to the company, which takes 20% of the booking fee. Cavins is optimistic about the company’s growth trajectory, expecting that uncertainty around inflation and a potential recession will lead to “more people looking for a side hustle” and extra sources of cash.

In addition to the RV marketplace, Outdoorsy has built an insurance product, Roamly, which has brought in $40 million in premium payments as of March.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.