(Bloomberg) -- True Anomaly Inc., a US startup designing military and intelligence space reconnaissance systems, raised $100 million from investors to ramp up output of a satellite that can track national threats in orbit.

Riot Ventures led the series B round with participation from Eclipse Ventures, ACME Capital and Menlo Ventures. True Anomaly, based in the Denver area, will use the funds to hire and scale operations. The startup’s valuation was not disclosed, but it is yet to reach unicorn status, or more than $1 billion.

True Anomaly’s systems rely on a combination of software and hardware to inform the US government and commercial customers of threats to their assets orbiting the Earth. Those threats can range from satellites operated by enemy states to space debris in close proximity.

The oversubscribed funding round illustrates rising interest in creating technology for managing the thousands of additional satellites expected in low-Earth orbit in the coming years. Space is also an increasing espionage and security risk, the US warned in August.

Its first mission will deploy two of its so-called Jackal autonomous orbital vehicles. The AOVs will be deployed aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-10 rideshare mission in March at the earliest. True Anomaly will study how the two spacecraft operate in close proximity.

“They’ve been a fantastic partner,” True Anomaly’s Chief Executive Officer Even Rogers said in a Bloomberg Television interview, referring to SpaceX. “They have provided a launch at a cost where companies like True Anomaly can get access to space at a price point that doesn’t break the bank.”

The Jackal AOV has a range of sensors including cameras, infrared and radar that can detect and collect data on other objects around it. True Anomaly is essentially a defense vendor and government customers can use its system, known as Mosaic, to command the Jackal to specific coordinates and retrieve data. The startup has a $17.4 million contract with the US Space Force for space domain awareness and security.

True Anomaly is providing the type of technology the Department of Defense needs as its view on space changes, Rogers said in the TV interview.

“We saw the transition of the DoD talking about it as a peacetime domain to thinking about it as a wartime domain,” he said.

For the first mission, True Anomaly is using SpaceX’s launch system. However, the team has designed Jackal to be launched on other rocket launch systems, as well.

This year, True Anomaly opened a manufacturing facility in Centennial, outside of Denver, and doubled its staff to more than 100 people. The company also plans to open facilities in Washington in proximity to its core customers.

True Anomaly was founded in early 2022. Other investors in the round included Narya, 645 Ventures, Rocketship.vc, Champion Hill Ventures and FiveNine Ventures.

