(Bloomberg) -- Starwood Capital Group LLC has agreed to buy a portfolio of London hotels for about £800 million ($1 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity firm will buy the properties from Edwardian Hotels, Starwood said in a press release confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News, without disclosing the price. The 10 hotels operate under the Radisson Blu Edwardian brand and are concentrated in London’s West End districts in locations including Covent Garden, Kensington and on Oxford Street.

Edwardian Hotels will retain its five-star properties in Mayfair, Leicester Square and Manchester under the terms of the deal.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to acquire this one-of-a-kind portfolio of Central London freehold hotels,” Tim Abram, Managing Director at Starwood Capital, said in the statement. “London is one of the world’s most sought-after hotel markets, and this portfolio enables to us gain exposure on a unique scale to London. We plan to invest significant capex during our ownership into further enhancing the hotels.”

Almost a third of the £2 billion of UK hotel deals closed last year happened in the final quarter, according to broker Knight Frank, as investors adjusted to the impact of rising interest rates. Still, overall investment volumes were the lowest since the pandemic year of 2020 and the second lowest since 2012 as higher borrowing costs and an uncertain economic outlook weighed on demand, the broker’s data show.

Edwardian’s properties suffered from the collapse in tourist demand during the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, but occupancy began to recover in 2022, the group’s latest accounts show. The company was founded in 1977 by Chairman Jasminder Singh, who bought the group’s first hotel, the Vanderbilt in South Kensington, the following year, according to its website. Singh’s son Inderneel took over as chief executive officer of the group in 2022.

The group will now focus on the high-end properties it is retaining, including the 350-room Londoner on Leicester Square that opened in 2021.

“Following the successful development of The Londoner and a period of strong trading across the portfolio, the sale represents an opportunity to refocus the group and position it for the next chapter of growth,” Edwardian Group Chief Executive Officer Inderneel Singh said in the statement.

Private equity firms are sitting on vast piles of cash they raised to invest in real estate, but have held back from deploying those funds while asset values gradually react to higher rates. With markets now betting that rates are at their peak and cuts could soon be on the horizon, brokers including Knight Frank are forecasting a revival in dealmaking this year.

For Starwood, the deal offers a rare chance to acquire a collection of hotels in London’s West End with future potential for rebranding or redevelopment.

