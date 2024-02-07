(Bloomberg) -- A China stocks rally that’s spurred by government support will likely slow the momentum of global funds’ shift into Japanese equities, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

Japan’s large caps have been benefiting from investors switching their holdings out from China, Naka Matsuzawa, chief strategist at Nomura, wrote in a report Wednesday. Funds had headed into Japan due to geopolitics concerns, regulatory uncertainties and pessimism toward the economic outlook, but that may change.

But that may change, with Chinese stocks extending gains as investors become more confident that authorities will take stronger steps to sustain a nascent market recovery. Unless the China rally is driven more by fundamentals rather than market measures, any positive impact on other markets will be limited, Matsuzawa said.

Japan’s Topix benchmark has risen 29% in the past year, in stark contrast to Hong Kong shares that have fallen 24%. But Japanese shares appear to have stalled since around the start of 2024, and the market faces risks including potential interest rate increases by the Bank of Japan in coming months. That may push up borrowing costs and strengthen the yen, in a drag for exporters.

“Japan markets will likely be nervous with BOJ tightening expectations gaining traction, and a bottoming out in China markets could reverse some of the flows,” said Charu Chanana, head of FX strategy at Saxo Capital Markets.

