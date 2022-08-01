(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. was downgraded from investment-grade territory by Moody’s Investors Service as liquidity pressures continue to build in the sector, even for those with state backing.

The builder, ranked 20th nationally by contracted sales, was dropped to Ba1 by the credit rater on Monday. Moody’s cut Sino-Ocean’s ratings outlook in April and then put the builder on review for downgrade in June, citing expectations of weakening operating performance and credit metrics as industrywide property sales have fallen sharply.

The downgrades reflects expectations that support from China Life Insurance Co., Sino-Ocean’s largest shareholder, “will reduce over time as the deterioration in China’s property market would reduce Sino-Ocean’s economic and strategic importance to China Life,” said Moody’s analyst Cedric Lai.

Sino-Ocean’s dollar bonds first slumped in November 2021, part of a broader rout in the sector ahead of defaults by fellow large builder China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. But a deeper decline kicked off in May after another developer part-owned by state-controlled entities proposed to delay an offshore-bond payment, which raised questions about the financial health and potential government support for such property firms.

Fitch Ratings has Sino-Ocean at its lowest investment-grade level, and reduced its ratings outlook to negative last November. S&P Global Ratings withdrew its grades in 2017, when it dropped the developer to junk territory.

Chinese real estate companies have seen a historically high level of ratings downgrades since late 2021, as declines in new-home sales accelerated amid home-price growth stopping and some prospective buyers questioning wither builders would be able to complete contracted properties. Moody’s in June dropped Country Garden Holdings Co., the country’s largest developer by sales, from investment grade.

China South City Holders Approve Plan to Extend Dollar Bonds

China Life holds a nearly 30% stake in the Hong Kong-listed firm, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Having a nearly equal stake is Dajia Insurance Group Co., which took over most of the operations of China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co. and has been controlled by a state-run bailout fund.

Moody’s said in June that Sino-Ocean’s ratings is two notches above the company’s standalone credit profile due to expectations that China Life “will continue to consider Sino-Ocean as a strategic investment and provide financial support to the company in times of need.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.