(Bloomberg) -- RT, the state-backed network formerly called Russia Today, filed a court challenge against a European Union ban.

“RussiaToday (France)” contested the EU’s March 1 decision “on the restrictive measures in view of Russia’s actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine,” the EU’s General Court said in a tweet on Tuesday.

EU officials have said its measures were needed to counter the destabilizing impact of propaganda concerning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine aired by the service.

