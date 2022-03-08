1h ago
State-Backed RT Challenges Ban at EU Court
(Bloomberg) -- RT, the state-backed network formerly called Russia Today, filed a court challenge against a European Union ban.
“RussiaToday (France)” contested the EU’s March 1 decision “on the restrictive measures in view of Russia’s actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine,” the EU’s General Court said in a tweet on Tuesday.
EU officials have said its measures were needed to counter the destabilizing impact of propaganda concerning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine aired by the service.
Read More: Putin Propaganda Machine Undercut by Social Media Blackout
