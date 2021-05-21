(Bloomberg) -- State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, posted a 80% rise in fourth-quarter profit that was helped by higher interest and other income, as well as lower provisions for bad loans.

Net income was 64.5 billion rupees ($880 million) in the three months ended March, compared with 35.8 billion rupees a year earlier, it said in a statement on Friday. That beat the average estimate of 61.7 billion rupees by 10 analysts, according to a Bloomberg survey.

SBI’s gross bad loan ratio was 4.98% at the end of March, compared with 5.44% three months earlier. The bank set aside 110.5 billion rupees in provisions in the fourth quarter, down from 135 billion rupees a year ago and 103.4 billion rupees in the December quarter.

The lender, which controls a fifth of the nation’s loan market, is a key barometer for the financial health of India’s economy that’s reeling from a second deadly wave of coronavirus infections. The asset quality of lenders could come under further pressure after restrictions over the classification of bad loans were removed and the pandemic continues to impact businesses and jobs.

Shares in SBI were trading 3.6% higher after the results, compared with a 2.8% rise in the broader banking gauge.

Read: Tens of Millions Plunge Into Poverty in Covid-Ravaged India

Other highlights:

Management doesn’t expect any significant impact on bank’s liquidity or profitability going ahead

Fourth-quarter loan slippages at 219.3 billion rupees compare with 2.37 billion rupees a quarter ago

Loans grew 5.67% year-on-year in March quarter driven by retail advances

Other income up 22% to 162.3 billion rupees

