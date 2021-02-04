(Bloomberg) -- State Bank of India Ltd. posted a 7% fall in profit in the third quarter as the nation’s largest lender set aside more money to cover bad loans.

The nation’s largest bank’s net income was 51.96 billion rupees ($713 million) in the quarter ended December 31, compared with 55.8 billion rupees a year earlier. That beat an average estimate of 44.8 billion rupees from 15 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

SBI, which accounts for about a fifth of loans in the country’s banking sector, is a key indicator of the health of India’s economy that’s set for a historic contraction this financial year. Lenders, which were already weakened by a two-year-old shadow lending crisis, are now struggling with one of the worst bad-loan ratios among major nations.

Shares of SBI climbed 5.3% to 352.50 rupees each at 2:53 pm in Mumbai trading.

The bank set aside 103.4 billion rupees to protect itself against potential problem loans, compared with about 101.2 billion rupees three months earlier and 72.5 billion rupees a year ago.

The bank’s gross bad loan ratio was 4.77% at the end of December, compared with 5.28% three months earlier. But that ratio would have been 5.44% if India’s Supreme Court hadn’t barred banks from classifying any loans as non-performing assets, it said in the filing.

SBI has focused on providing more consumer loans, which are perceived as less risky than corporate borrowing, to minimize loan losses. Still, the Reserve Bank of India expects non-performing assets in the banking sector to rise to 13.5% of total advances by the end of September from 7.5% last September. If the number holds through the fiscal year ending March 2022, it would be the highest level since 1999.

