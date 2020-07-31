(Bloomberg) -- State Bank of India Ltd.’s profit rose last quarter as higher lending income made up for an increase in provisions during the pandemic-fueled economic slump.

Net income climbed 81% to 41.9 billion rupees ($560 million) in the three months ended June 30 from a year earlier, the nation’s largest lender said Friday.

SBI, which owns almost a quarter of India’s loan market, has a key role in the revival of an economy that probably shrank the most on record in the period. Cash-strapped companies are reeling following a harsh lockdown that has also left millions jobless.

SBI set aside 125 billion rupees in provisions during the quarter, up from 91.8 billion rupees a year earlier. Its gross bad loan ratio dropped to 5.44% at the end of June from 6.15% three months earlier.

Banks face a potential jump in soured debts after a regulatory freeze on loan repayments ends next month. The Reserve Bank of India estimates the gross bad loan ratio will rise to a two-decade high of 12.5% in March from 8.5% a year ago.

SBI has already turned cautious on loan growth to protect its asset quality. The Mumbai-based lender has the largest outstanding amount of non-performing loans in the country, partly due to the sheer size of its balance sheet. It has been focusing on relatively safer credit to individuals while slowing growth in its corporate book.

The bank aims to raise as much as 200 billion rupees this financial year through additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 bonds, it said earlier this month.

