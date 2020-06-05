State Bank of India Profit Jumps on Drop in Provisions Against Bad Loans

(Bloomberg) -- State Bank of India, the nation’s largest lender, said its profit jumped fourfold last quarter as provisions against bad loans were muted.

Net income climbed to 35.8 billion rupees ($474 million) in the three months ended March 31 from 8.4 billion rupees a year earlier. The bank set aside 135 billion rupees in provisions, down from 161 billion rupees a year earlier.

The drop in provisions came even as Indian banks face a spike in bad loans as an extended lockdown on the economy shutters businesses and leaves millions jobless.

Read about Indian banks’ risk aversion and government steps

SBI’s gross bad loan ratio stood at 6.15% at the end of March, compared with 6.9% in the previous quarter.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.