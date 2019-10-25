(Bloomberg) -- State Bank of India Ltd. posted bigger-than-expected profit in the fiscal second quarter as asset quality improved.

Net income more than tripled to 30.1 billion rupees ($424 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30 from 9.4 billion rupees a year earlier, India’s largest lender said Friday. Analysts had expected a profit of 22.9 billion rupees on average, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The Mumbai-based bank’s soured debt ratio narrowed even as the banking system is hit by slow progress in resolving some of the big stressed accounts, such as Essar Steel India Ltd., business tycoon Anil Ambani’s group companies and Dewan Housing Finance Corp. The bank’s gross bad-loan ratio stood at 7.2% compared with 7.53% at the end of June.

(Corrects to clarify profit was $424 million in second paragraph)

