(Bloomberg) -- The lira was poised for its lowest level since May despite efforts by state banks to support currency, which has buckled amid mounting fears that punitive measures from Washington could deal a fresh blow to the Turkish economy.

It lost as much as 0.7% on Monday, breaking past the 5.92-per-dollar mark even as the lenders were seen selling dollars again, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because because the information isn’t public. Last week, state lenders sold at least $3.5 billion worth, three people said.

The latest leg lower for the Turkish currency comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington is ready to sanction Turkey in response to its military incursion in northeast Syria, raising the prospect of another disorderly market rout. Turkey relies heavily on foreign capital inflows and is still struggling after a recession fulled by a currency crisis last year, precipitated in part by American sanctions.

Data published on Monday showed that industrial output fell for a 12th consecutive month in August and by more than analysts were expecting.

Trump’s comment is the latest warning from U.S. officials this month, who have balked at the Turkish campaign against American-backed Kurdish militants. On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. could shut down all dollar business with Turkey. Last week, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a bipartisan bill to penalize Turkey in response to the incursion.

The lira was trading at 5.9219 per dollar as of 10:56 a.m. in Istanbul. The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index declined more than 2%, led by Akbank T.A.S., and the yield on Turkey’s two-year government bond jumped 61 basis points to 15.84%, set for a six-week high.

In a move that risks further muddying the picture, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent troops to the country’s northeast after Kurdish fighters turned to Damascus for support. Earlier this month, Trump ordered remaining U.S. forces in northern Syria to withdraw in the face of a rapid Turkish advance.

