(Bloomberg) -- House impeachment investigators ended a week of closed-door questioning in the inquiry into President Donald Trump’s interactions with Ukraine. Testimony that had been scheduled for Friday from Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense, was delayed until Oct. 24.

Here are the latest developments:

State, Defense Officials Lined Up to Testify (11:14 a.m.)

House impeachment investigators are set to hear from William Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, in a closed session on Tuesday, according to an official working on the inquiry.

The following day they’ll hear from Philip Reeker, a State Department official for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Michael Duffey, the White House budget office associate director for national security programs.

On Oct. 24, the committees plan to hear from Cooper, the Defense official whose testimony was postponed from Friday, and National Security Council official Alexander Vindman.

Key Events

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitted that Trump offered Ukraine a quid pro quo of military aid in exchange for investigating his political opponents. “Get over it,” Mulvaney said. Hours later, he denied making such an admission.

Ambassador Gordon Sondland said in a statement to investigators behind closed doors that he disapproved of the White House decision to withhold foreign aid that Congress designated for Ukraine. He also said he was never on board with Rudy Giuliani’s plan to dig up dirt on Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she has “no idea” whether the House impeachment inquiry and a Senate trial could be wrapped up by the end of the year. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested such a schedule to GOP colleagues. “The timeline will depend on the truth,” Pelosi told reporters.

