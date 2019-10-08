(Bloomberg) -- The State Department on Tuesday abruptly blocked one of President Donald Trump’s top diplomats from talking to House committees leading the impeachment inquiry, less than an hour before his closed-door testimony was set to start.

The move to keep Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, from his appearance before the Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight and Reform committees is the latest escalation of the stand-off between the administration and Congress over witnesses.

Robert Luskin, the attorney representing Sondland, informed the committees on Tuesday that the State Department instructed his client not to appear.

“As the sitting U.S. Ambassador to the EU and employee of the State Department, Ambassador Sondland is required to follow the Department’s direction,” Luskin said in a statement

He said Sondland had agreed to appear willfully, not under subpoena, and “is profoundly disappointed that he will not be able to testify today,” but that “he stands ready to answer the committee’s questions fully and truthfully.”

Trump tweeted the he “would love” for Sondland to testify, “but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public” to see.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said committee staff spoke with the State Department late Monday, and there was no indication that Sondland’s deposition would be blocked.

“The failure to produce this witness, the failure to produce these documents” could become part of a charge that the Trump administration is obstructing Congress.

Sondland, a hotel executive who donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee, had come under increased scrutiny after Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, turned over text messages in his closed deposition last week that showed Sondland seeking to encourage Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats are trying to establish what leverage Trump used to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, now a political rival for the 2020 election.

But they have faced broad resistance from the Trump administration, as the president and his legal counsel push back on demands for documents and witness testimony. The administration’s blocking of Sondland from testifying represents the latest example of that.

Trump has responded furiously to the impeachment process, calling the probe a “scam” and a “witch hunt.” The president is scheduled to hold political rallies this week in Minnesota and Louisiana to offer his defense to his most passionate supporters.

The heart of the House inquiry is Trump’s suggestions this summer that he would withhold U.S. military aid to Ukraine in return for looking into the Bidens. The committees are requesting testimony from State Department officials and others who may have helped Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, push Ukrainian officials to comply.

Trump’s July 25 call with Zelenskiy was initially revealed in a complaint filed by a intelligence community whistle-blower, whose identity remains unknown. That report details Sondland’s Kiev trip with Volker on July 26 -- a day after Trump’s call -- to meet “with President Zelenskiy and a variety of Ukrainian political figures.”

Whistle-Blowers Complaint

According to the whistle-blower’s complaint, “Ambassadors Volker and Sondland reportedly provided advice to the Ukrainian leadership about how to ‘navigate’ the demands that the President had made of Mr. Zelenskiy.”

The texts given to the committees last week also show that Sondland and another top American diplomat helped script a proposed announcement by Ukraine’s leader to say his government would investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. That announcement was never made.

The texts also show Sondland defending the Giuliani’s efforts to get Ukraine to look into the Bidens, even over concerns raised by the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, who warned against conditioning U.S. military assistance on an “investigation.”

“As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign,” wrote Taylor on Sept. 9.

Sondland replied that Trump isn’t seeking “a quid pro quo,” but wants to test Ukraine’s commitment to reform. He then suggested they stop texting and said Taylor should speak directly to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. Trump referenced Sondland’s texted response in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Central Role

Though Ukraine is not part of the European Union, the documents now made public show that Sondland played an central role in Trump’s efforts to convince Ukraine leaders to carry out the investigations.

Some Democrats, including Representative Gerald Connolly of Virginia, a Democratic member of the Oversight Committee, have called on Sondland to resign.

“These text messages are deeply troubling. Mr. Sondland has lost credibility and must resign,” said Connolly, in a statement.

At least one other witness, Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is scheduled to testify, on Friday. There was no immediate indication whether she would be permitted to talk to the House impeach committees.

Sondland’s blocked testimony comes after the lawyer for two other individuals -- Ukrainian born businessman Lev Parnes and his business partner Igor Fruman -- said on Monday they would, for now, put off a request to testify and turn over additional documents by Oct. 14. The committees are prepared to respond with subpoenas to force them to testify, according to a House official.

The House request is “overly broad and unduly burdensome” and “beyond the scope” of the inquiry, John Dowd, the lawyer representing Parnes and Fruman, wrote in an Oct. 3 letter to the House Intelligence Committee obtained by Bloomberg News.

Dowd previously represented Trump as a personal lawyer during the special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

