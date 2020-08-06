The Trump administration lifted a global advisory warning Americans against overseas travel because of the coronavirus pandemic, although many countries restrict Americans due to the high rates of infections in the U.S.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect countries differently,” the State Department said on its website as it lifted the global Level 4 advisory. Countries including Japan and Vietnam are now listed as Level 3 -- for “reconsider travel” -- rather than the blanket do-not-travel advisory.

Many other countries continue to bar Americans or subject them to quarantine on arrival.