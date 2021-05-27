(Bloomberg) -- The State Department’s internal watchdog is investigating a possible bribery scheme in which a department employee was allegedly paid by a construction company for inside information that helped the company win contracts to build embassies and consulates for the U.S. government.

The investigation by the State Department’s inspector general was disclosed in a federal court filing that was unsealed in Washington on Thursday.

According to the filing, a State Department employee in the Overseas Building Operations division was paid to commit “corporate espionage against the Government” from roughly 2014 to 2017.

