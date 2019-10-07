(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats are moving forward with their impeachment investigation of Donald Trump, with the whistle-blower’s lawyers saying they’re now representing a second person with knowledge of the president’s contacts with Ukraine.

Here are the latest developments:

State Department’s Kent Won’t Testify Monday (8:50 a.m.)

George Kent, the State Department official in Washington who oversees Ukraine policy, won’t testify before Congress’s impeachment investigators Monday, as was initially requested. The three House committees leading the probe are still discussing when his deposition can be rescheduled, according to a House official briefed on the plans.

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is still scheduled to appear privately Tuesday before members and staff of the the committees focusing on allegations regarding Ukraine in the House impeachment inquiry, the official said.

Marie Yovanovitch, U.S. ambassador to Kiev from 2016 until Trump recalled her earlier this year, is also still set to testify on Friday before the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees.

Key Events

The whistle-blower’s lead attorney, Andrew Bakaj, said Sunday his firm is now representing “multiple whistle-blowers” in the complaint against Trump. Another lawyer with his firm, Mark Zaid, said the second whistle-blower has “first hand knowledge” of the matters and cannot be retaliated against.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said Sunday on Fox News that the whistle-blowers should be interviewed in public and under oath. He said the public should have the chance to “judge their credibility.”

House committees have subpoenaed the White House for documents on efforts by Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to pressure Ukraine. The committees want records related to a suspension of U.S. aid to Ukraine and the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president.

