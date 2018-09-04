(Bloomberg) -- State Farm, the biggest U.S. auto insurer, agreed to pay $250 million on the brink of a trial in which customers were seeking $8.5 billion under civil racketeering law.

A judge granted preliminary approval to the settlement and set a final fairness hearing for December.

