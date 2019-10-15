(Bloomberg) -- Investigators in the House impeachment probe of President Donald Trump are questioning George Kent, a State Department official who tried to defend then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch against accusations from Rudy Giuliani and others.

Here are the latest developments:

State Official Kent Arrives for Testimony (19:03 a.m.)

Kent arrived Tuesday morning to give testimony behind closed doors to the three House committees conducting the impeachment investigation.

The deputy assistant secretary in the European and Eurasian bureau overseeing policy toward Ukraine had warned in emails to colleagues in March that Yovanovitch was the target of a disinformation operation.

That message and other documents were turned over to Congress by State Department Inspector General Steve Linick early this month. Copies were obtained by Bloomberg.

Yovanovitch was recalled from her post in in May, earlier than expected, after being accused by Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, of trying to undermine the president and blocking efforts to spur an investigation by Ukrainian authorities into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a March 27 email to colleagues, Kent pointed to what he said were holes in one theory against her outlined in a Capitol Hill newspaper column. The column focused on an alleged list of people she gave to Ukraine officials to not prosecute, in order to protect Biden and others.

Kent wrote that it was “a totally manufactured/fake list of alleged untouchables.” He said “one key sign of it being fake is that most of the names are misspelled in English -- we would never spell most that way.”

Key Events

Investigators heard on Monday from former National Security Council Russia expert Fiona Hill, who left the administration last summer, before the controversial July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Republicans objected that she shouldn’t be testifying behind closed doors.

This could be a pivotal week in the probe, with at least three other witnesses scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees.

Trump said on Twitter that the whistle-blower who raised concerns about his July 25 call with Ukraine’s president “must testify” to explain why his interpretation of the conversation was “sooo wrong, not even close.”

