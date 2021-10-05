(Bloomberg) --

State Street Corp. is betting there are opportunities rather than danger in store for the pound as clouds darken around the U.K. economy.

The firm, which manages $3.9 trillion in assets, sees the currency as cheap and views further dips as an opportunity to buy, according to Aaron Hurd, a senior portfolio manager. It’s bullishness contrasts sharply with firms such as BlueBay Asset Management LLP, Nomura International Plc and Deutsche Bank AG, which all turned increasingly bearish on the currency last week.

“We really don’t see doom on the horizon,” Hurd said in emailed comments. “Just challenges that are tough, but not as dangerous as they appear,” he said, adding that the pound’s value reflects an overly pessimistic view of the U.K. economy.

The end of furlough, fears about inflation and a supply-chain crisis that’s seen fuel shortages and empty store shelves have combined to rattle some investors. But State Street says inflation still seems transitory and global supply bottlenecks should ease next year. The Bank of England, meanwhile, is unlikely to be forced into a dangerously fast pace of tightening, Hurd said.

Sterling is one of the worst performing currencies in the Group-of-10 economies over the past six months and sentiment over the next three months is near its most bearish since March, according to risk reversals, a gauge of market positioning.

Still, strategists see the currency ending the year at $1.39, up 2% from current levels, according to the median forecast from 76 firms surveyed by Bloomberg. Options pricing data point to a 57% chance of the currency touching that level by Dec. 31.

