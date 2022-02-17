(Bloomberg) -- State Street Global Advisors and Blackstone Credit are combining forces to bring a high-yield exchange-traded fund to the masses.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income fund (ticker HYBL) launches Thursday and consists of a 50-50 combination of high-yield bonds and senior loans. It’s the partnership’s first ETF since the $10 billion SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) debuted in 2013.

HYBL will make one of Blackstone’s most quickly growing strategies available to retail investors after it amassed $10 billion over nine years, according to Blackstone’s Dan McMullen, head of North American liquid portfolio management for Blackstone.

The actively managed portfolio will hold a mixture of high-yield debt, senior secured loans and collateralized loan obligations aimed at generating higher yields with less volatility than the broader benchmarks, he said.

“This is one of our fastest growing strategies across our liquid credit business,” McMullen said in a phone interview. “We think it makes sense to bring this strategy to the retail audience through the ETF wrapper.”

HYBL carries a 0.7% expense ratio, matching SRLN’s fee.

The ETF launches at a turbulent time for bond investors. Uncertainty about how aggressively the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy has sent shockwaves through fixed-income markets, with benchmark Treasury yields reaching pre-pandemic highs. Even SRLN -- which targets floating-rate securities and which should benefit from rising raises -- has dropped 0.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the $16.5 billion IShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) has dropped 4.5% in 2022.

Given the turbulence in bond markets, HYBL is targeted toward financial advisors who might not be as well-versed in fixed-income and are looking to better navigate volatility, according to State Street’s Sue Thompson, head of SPDR Americas Distribution at State Street Global Advisors.

“There’s a broad swath of advisers who aren’t as conversant in CLOs versus loans versus high-yield,” Thompson said in a phone interview. “It’s for those advisors particularly that we think HYBL is going to be a fantastic solution.”

