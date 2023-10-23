(Bloomberg) -- State Street Global Advisors is slashing the expense ratios on a number of its European S&P 500 ETFs, pulling ahead in the industry-wide race to lower fees.

The asset management arm of State Street Corp. cut the expense ratio on the SPDR S&P 500 UCITS ETF (ticker SPY5) to 3 basis points from 9, making it the cheapest European-based fund that tracks the S&P 500.

Trimming expense ratios is one way asset managers can attract inflows in the hyper-competitive ETF landscape. With just $5 billion in assets, SPY5 is much smaller than the European-listed S&P 500 funds from BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group. Both of those funds, however, are priced at 7 basis points.

State Street also slashed the fee on the SPDR S&P 500 EUR Hdg UCITS ETF (ticker SPPE) from 12 basis points to 5, and fees on the SPDR S&P 500 ESG Leaders UCITS ETF (SPPY) from 10 basis points to 3, according to a Monday press release. The changes will go into effect on Nov. 1.

Read more: Even European ETF Investors Don’t Like Europe Stocks Much

“We’re setting new standards in the market for the S&P 500 ETF range,” said Matteo Andreetto, head of SPDR EMEA business at State Street Global Advisors, via phone.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.