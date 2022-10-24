(Bloomberg) -- State Street Corp. Chief Executive Officer Ron O’Hanley said private credit can lower risks in the banking system, even as regulators should monitor the scale of lending done outside of regulated banks.

O’Hanley indicated he’s not calling for more regulation of private credit, after last week highlighting the recent surge in lending from nonbanks and encouraging watchdogs to consider where systemic risks might be accumulating. “To conclude that I believe private credit requires more regulation is incorrect,” O’Hanley said in an emailed statement on Monday.

So-called direct lending has surged since the global financial crisis and the tighter limits on banks that were put in place after that. The trend has garnered the attention of top US financial officials with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying Monday that regulators were working to “better monitor leverage in private funds.”

In his emailed statement, O’Hanley said the increase in private credit “has the clear benefit of lowering aggregate risk within banks and the banking system.”

“The test for more regulation of private credit in my mind is whether risk is being excessively aggregated such that it could pose a systemic risk,” he added. “I do believe that regulators need to take note of how much credit is extended outside the banking system.”

O’Hanley also said that the increased role of nonbanks in the financial system raises their importance as key players in restructuring debt in any future financial crisis.

“A question in my mind is whether a credit crisis could be prolonged in the absence of banks on hand with relationships and workout capabilities,” O’Hanley also said. Research on the Great Depression shows that the collapse of many banks had the impact of “preventing borrowers from being worked out,” he said.

Whether there could be an echo of that dynamic going forward is “unclear,” O’Hanley said. “Many private credit GPs have sophisticated workout capabilities and an interest in seeing credits worked out,” he said, referring to general partners.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.