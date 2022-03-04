(Bloomberg) -- State Street Corp.’s fund unit halted purchases of Russian securities across its portfolios as the Ukraine invasion continued to reverberate across global financial markets.

Less than 0.01% of State Street Global Advisors’ assets are exposed to Russian securities, primarily through funds tracking equity or fixed-income indexes, the Boston-based company said Friday in an emailed statement.

“We have been actively engaging with index providers to push for the removal of Russian securities from their indices, which many have announced will commence next week,” State Street said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.