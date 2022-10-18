(Bloomberg) -- State Street Corp. said it’s becoming less likely that its purchase of Brown Brothers Harriman’s investor services unit will go through.

After bargaining for a lower purchase price and proposing changes to plans for operations and legal structure, State Street said in its earnings release Tuesday that the deal -- originally valued at $3.5 billion -- may not succeed after all.

Pressed for details on a call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer Ron O’Hanley said the future of the deal is murky.

“The regulatory environment is driving the time frame here,” O’Hanley said. “We believe there’s still the possibility that we can get this. But, as we’ve said in the disclosure, the likelihood of that happening is going down.”

Read more: State Street Haggles Over Brown Brothers Harriman Deal Price (1)

State Street announced plans to acquire the Brown Brothers Harriman division more than a year ago. The deal would have added trillions to the assets State Street safeguards. But fissures began to emerge earlier this year, when the Boston-based custody bank announced in July that it was renegotiating the tie-up.

Shares of State Street fell 1.5% to $62.85 at 12:17 p.m. in New York, extending their decline this year to 33%.

(Updates with proposed deal value in second paragraph, share price in last.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.