State Street Says Not Seeking Any Deal With Credit Suisse

(Bloomberg) -- State Street Corp. said it’s not pursuing any acquisition or business combination with Credit Suisse Group AG, a day after a Swiss blog reported that it could make a bid for the bank.

“There is no basis to the continuing market rumors,” Boston-based State Street said Thursday in an emailed statement. “Although we have a long-standing company policy of not commenting on such speculation, we feel a response to these reports is now warranted in this instance.”

Shares of State Street climbed 1% to $69.73 at 1:22 p.m. in New York, while Credit Suisse’s American depositary receipts tumbled 4.2%.

Wednesday’s report by Inside Paradeplatz, and a subsequent State Street statement that didn’t directly address the possible merger talks, caused State Street’s stock to tumble.

Credit Suisse spent much of the past 18 months struggling to emerge from two major problems: the collapse of Bill Hwang’s family office, Archegos Capital Management, and Greensill Capital. Shares of the Zurich-based firm have lost almost three-quarters of their value over the past eight years, the worst decline among major European banks.

