(Bloomberg) -- Teachers at state schools in England and Wales have failed in an attempt to strike after a union didn’t reach the legal turnout threshold, but some private schools will face walkouts.

Only 42% of members of the NASUWT took part in a vote concerning state-funded schools, below the 50% needed for it to be valid. Of those who voted 9 out of 10 were in favor of industrial action as the union pushes for a raise that beats the UK’s high level of inflation.

Still, some teachers at private schools will be able to strike after their ballots met the threshold. It wasn’t clear how many independent schools will be affected by the ballot: In an emailed press release, the union said there was a mandate for action at 132 schools, while its website put the tally at 184. There was no immediate response to Bloomberg’s request for clarity on the numbers.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan met the labor group on Monday ahead of the outcome of the ballot. While both sides agreed to further talks, nothing “tangible” was offered according to NASUWT General Secretary Patrick Roach.

“We continue to want to try and help and facilitate teachers and the unions to receive a fair and affordable pay deal,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman Jamie Davies told reporters late Thursday.

The minimum threshold of 50% was introduced by the Conservative government in 2017 and has been labeled an “anti-trade union” measure by labor groups.

The National Education Union, a separate group, has a similar national ballot of 300,000 teachers closing on Jan. 13.

Teachers in Scotland are already walking out and those in Northern Ireland taking action short of a strike.

A pay review body suggested a 5% pay rise for teachers last summer, with newer members of staff getting raises as high as 9% after the government pledged that salaries should start at £30,000 ($36,400) by 2024.

The Institute of Fiscal Studies, a think tank, said these would be the biggest cash raises for teachers in 15 years but lead to an average 5% pay cut in real terms given the UK’s elevated level of inflation.

