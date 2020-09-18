(Bloomberg) -- Full statement from Ronald O. Perelman:

Like most American businesses, MacAndrews and Forbes and its portfolio businesses were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. As a consequence, we quickly took significant steps to react to the unprecedented economic environment that we were facing. I care deeply about my businesses and employees and as a result of taking dramatic action and adhering to a disciplined approach our businesses are now beginning to recover. I have been very public about my intention to reduce leverage, streamline operations, sell some assets and convert those assets to cash in order to seek new investment opportunities and that is exactly what we are doing.

I have spent my entire career making deals and have been through tough cycles before, but the pandemic caught both the government and business community by surprise. The larger issue for our national economy is the long term impact on American lives and their livelihoods. Many of the jobs that have been lost won’t be coming back. The domestic challenge will be to rebuild our 21st century economy and workforce into one that is more socially responsible and environmentally sustainable while providing equal opportunity for all Americans to participate in the workforce and meaningfully contribute to society.

On a more personal note, again like many others, one consequence of the pandemic is that I have enjoyed more time at home with my family. I realized that for far too long, I have been holding onto too many things that I don’t use or even want. I concluded that it’s time for me to clean house, simplify and give others the chance to enjoy some of the beautiful things that I’ve acquired just as I have for decades.

