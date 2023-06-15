States Tell Cities: Yes, You’ve Got to Build Housing: Big Take Podcast

America’s affordable housing shortage has been getting worse for decades. Now, some states are trying to ease this crisis by enacting what's been called a “builder's remedy.” These are rules that override local zoning laws and allow developers to build housing in cities that fail to meet state targets. It’s one of several carrots and sticks governors are wielding to pressure cities into freeing up land for development.

What will it take to build enough affordable places to live across the US? Bloomberg CityLab writers Kriston Capps and Sarah Holder highlight the pitfalls of the current housing shortage, and how states are getting creative to force change.

