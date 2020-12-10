(Bloomberg) -- Pennsylvania and three other states urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject an unprecedented Texas lawsuit that would overturn their presidential election votes and reverse Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

In a court filing Thursday, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin offered the court multiple grounds for quickly disposing of the lawsuit.“Texas’s effort to get this court to pick the next president has no basis in law or fact,” the states argued. “The court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated.”

Backed by Trump, Texas is seeking to block those states from casting their collective 62 electoral votes for Biden when the Electoral College meets on Monday. In an unprecedented claim, Texas says its rights were violated because those states unconstitutionally expanded mail-in voting and opened up their elections to fraud and irregularities.

