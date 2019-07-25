(Bloomberg) -- A group of states said they’re considering a “range” of antitrust actions against big technology firms after meeting with Attorney General William Barr, whose Justice Department this week said it is reviewing whether the companies are harming competition.

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday a bipartisan group of eight state attorneys general spoke with Barr about “the real concerns consumers across the country have with big tech companies stifling competition on the internet.”

“It was a productive meeting and we’re considering a range of possible antitrust actions against such companies,” the office said.

States are advancing a broad inquiry into whether technology platforms are violating antitrust and consumer protection statutes. The meeting with Barr was reported earlier by Politico.

Their effort comes on top of investigations by federal antitrust enforcers. The Justice Department on Tuesday announced a broad review into whether tech companies are using their power to thwart competition, while the Federal Trade Commission has opened an investigation into Facebook Inc.

To contact the reporter on this story: David McLaughlin in Washington at dmclaughlin9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sara Forden at sforden@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.