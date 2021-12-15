How Ontario is revving up for automotive innovation and EVs

OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 4.3 per cent in October, helped by gains in the auto sector and primary metal industry.

The agency says manufacturing sales climbed $61.2 billion in October after posting a 2.8 per cent drop in September.

Sales increased in 17 of 21 industries in October as a rebound in motor vehicle sales helped boost the transportation equipment sector. Motor vehicle sales rose 61.0 per cent to $3.1 billion in October after falling 35.8 per cent in September.

Primary metal industry sales rose 4.0 per cent to $5.4 billion in October, driven by higher sales of alumina and aluminum products.

Sales of aerospace products and parts fell 8.3 per cent to $1.4 billion in October.

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales in constant dollars rose 3.1 per cent in October, indicating a higher volume of goods sold, but also inflationary pressures.

