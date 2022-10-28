Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on economic growth this morning.

The agency is scheduled to release its figures for gross domestic product for August.

The figures come as worries about an economic slowdown grow.

Real gross domestic product gained 0.1 per cent in July.

Statistics Canada's preliminary estimate for August released last month suggested real GDP was essentially unchanged for the month.

The flash estimate for August indicated increases in retail and wholesale trade, as well as in agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting were offset by decreases in manufacturing and oil and gas extraction.