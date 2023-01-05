Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade balance slipped into a small deficit in November as energy exports fell.

The agency says the trade balance came in at a deficit of $41 million for November compared with a revised surplus of $130 million in October.

The result came as total exports fell 2.3 per cent in November to $64.4 billion as exports of energy products fell 4.7 per cent for the month amid lower prices.

Excluding energy products, exports were down 1.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, imports fell 2.1 per cent in November to $64.4 billion.

In volume terms, total exports fell 1.4 per cent in November, while imports were down 0.7 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.