Where are we in the credit cycle?

We’re at a pretty significant inflection point. There’s this sort of the very long-term credit cycle where we had 30-years of constantly declining interest rates with some twists and turns along the way.

We have definitively broken with that.

How does that affect direct lending?

Most of what we do is floating rate. So removing that cap on yields has meant that what we do is going to be significantly yielder and, and more remunerative. So, from that perspective, it’s going to be fantastic. You can get 10% plus yields on senior secured credit. That used to be the yields you would get in junior debt. That’s a fantastic development for our investors.

At the same time it’s happening for a reason. You’re going to be operating in an environment where there are more headwinds. You’ve got to be a little bit careful about underwriting certainly, and, and very cognizant of the fact that you’re in a more challenged environment.

Does turmoil in UK markets foreshadow more trouble for global markets?

The UK has a limited budget and interest rates are higher and there’s more strain on the government and its finances because financing costs have gone up. So that all things being equal with the same quantum of debt, you have to allocate a larger percentage of your annual budget to service that debt. So you have to raise revenue somehow. You either have to cut, cut spending, or you have to increase taxes. And that has a chilling effect on the economy.

So that fact pattern is one that could be repeated globally. It’s not just a UK phenomenon. You see people worried about Italy, you see people worried about the US. It’s something that I think is of concern more broadly as interest rates rise.

What industries are private credit investors most attracted to right now, and where are you shying away from?

What’s changed is probably investor psychology. We are one of the longest standing independent credit platforms in Europe. We’ve been around since the end of 2004. We’ve navigated a series of dislocations.

What I would tell you is, you know, volatile markets, volatile industries are volatile across the board. If you have a severe recession, you just increase the magnitude of that volatility. But, you know, they’re terrible industries, even in the best of times. It’s just that in those time periods, people might be seduced in the search for yield to finance them. And we’re now in an environment where the fear factor is certainly higher.

People’s expectations of a recessionary environment have increased remarkably. If there’s a recession, you want to avoid volatile industries that have large operating leverage. So retail and leisure, more consumer-facing industries or discretionary industries, things that have, you know, casual dining or restaurants, Those are end markets that tend to be higher beta.

They do very, very well with the economy’s booming and they do very, very poorly when the economy is not doing so well.

Conversely, the lower beta industries, things that are more stable and predictable, companies that trade at a very high enterprise value have a large equity cushion associated with them. For us, over 70% of our portfolio is in those sectors. It’s in, it’s in software, it’s in business services, it’s in healthcare. Those are great end markets because they tend to be relatively non-discretionary, relatively stable and predictable. And I think you’ll see, you know, overall volumes and activity migrating therefore towards those sectors and people’s, you know, willingness to finance those end markets will be higher.

