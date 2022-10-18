(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said staying open to foreign talent is key not just for economic growth, but the very existence of the city-state that has little else to fall back on in terms of resources.

Seeking to overcome any resentment against the government’s efforts to scout for so-called rainmakers from around the world, he said recent years have seen “very ugly anti-foreigner sentiment” in favor of keeping the good jobs for Singaporeans.

“That thinking is fatally flawed,” Wong, also the finance minister, said in his address to the Singapore Economic Policy Forum on Tuesday. “If our policies become overly-restrictive, global companies based here will simply find other places to operate in,” causing all the jobs they brought here to be lost, he said.

Singapore, one of the world’s wealthiest nations by per capita income, has very little land and no natural resource, making people its biggest asset. The city-state this year overhauled its visa program to attract top global talent as it seeks to compete with rival financial and innovation hubs including Hong Kong and Dubai.

“For us to continue to thrive, we must always pursue a twin strategy: stay open and develop local,” Wong said, explaining that attracting the best companies and top talent to Singapore will drive innovation and create more opportunities. “At the same time, do everything we can to develop our people.”

He said Singapore will soon enact a workplace fairness law that will have zero tolerance for discrimination.

“While most employers are responsible, from time to time there are a few who fall short,” Wong said. “We will take such breaches very seriously.”

