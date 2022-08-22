(Bloomberg) -- Traders trying to ride the latest momentum in technology stocks have been quickly crushed, giving steadfast bears the upper hand as the summer stock rally fizzles.

Investors piled about $3.2 billion into the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF (ticker QQQ) last week, the biggest weekly inflow since December, only to see the fund snap a four-week winning streak ending down 2.3%.

QQQ’s rally from its June lows, stoked by the market’s expectations for a pivot to slower rate hikes, is fizzling after Federal Reserve policy makers warned that interest rates are going higher and investors brace for more hawkish commentary at the upcoming Jackson Hole meeting. The $181 billion ETF, one of the world’s most heavily traded funds, is falling for a second consecutive day Monday while yields across the US Treasury curve rise.

Meanwhile, the $5 billion ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (ticker SQQQ) has notched nine straight weeks of inflows totaling about $3.4 billion. The ETF delivers three times the inverse performance of the Nasdaq 100 Index and last week finished up nearly 7%.

With QQQ shedding billions since its peak on Aug. 15., recent traders are “almost certainty below water on that investment,” said James Seyffart, ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Those investors are definitely feeling like the bears are winning.”

This isn’t the first time traders have placed ill-timed bets on QQQ. Investors pulled a net $2.6 billion from the fund on July 27., the biggest one-day decrease in five months, only to see the ETF climb 8.6% to its mid-August peak.

Data from Wall Street trading firms shows that hedge funds began to warm up to their shorts last week, with many of those positions making money as the stock rally began to crack. A basket tracking bearish-speculator favorites slid more than 6% in the week ending Aug 18., bringing its weekly drop to the most since the March 2020 crash.

