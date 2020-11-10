(Bloomberg) -- Republicans flipped another U.S. House seat, the Associated Press projected, as Michelle Steel defeated Democratic incumbent Harley Rouda in California’s 48th Congressional District.

The narrow victory for Steel, the chairwoman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, is likely to further erode the Democratic majority in the House. Democrats had a 232-197 advantage going into the election. Not all House races have been called yet.

Rouda had flipped the Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach area seat in 2018.

