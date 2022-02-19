(Bloomberg) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers named former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to be senior defensive assistant Saturday, according to a press release from the team.

Flores, with over 14 years of NFL coaching experience, will work with Steelers’ linebackers.

The hiring comes weeks after Flores sued the NFL and three teams for alleged discriminatory hiring practices. As head coach of the Dolphins, Flores led the team to a 24-25 overall record and back-to-back winning seasons. He was relieved of his duties as head coach shortly after.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

