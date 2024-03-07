(Bloomberg) -- The United Steelworkers met with Nippon Steel Corp. on Thursday in a meeting that the union said yielded no progress and ended in less than an hour.

The in-person meeting in Pittsburgh included Nippon Steel executive vice president Takahiro Mori and USW President David McCall, union leaders said in a letter posted on its website.

It marked the first such meeting between the top officials since the company announced it agreed to buy United States Steel Corp. for $14 billion. The union said that while the steelmaker offered promises and commitments, the company didn’t provide anything “enforceable.”

“Nippon has still not earned the trust of the USW, and we remain convinced that the company does not fully understand its obligations to” the union, McCall and Negotiating Committee Chairman Mike Millsap said in the letter. “We also continue to be concerned about issues involving national defense, critical infrastructure and supply chains.”

Nippon Steel said in a statement to Bloomberg News that the company provided the union with specific commitments and said it addressed the USW’s concerns about capital investment, job security and technology sharing. The company said it expects the commitments to be “memorialized in legally binding documents” once the two sides reach an agreement.

