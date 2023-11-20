(Bloomberg) -- The powerful United Steelworkers union is frustrated that it has not been kept updated about United States Steel Corp.’s strategic review even though it represents a large percentage of the company’s workforce, said the labor group’s new president.

US Steel has been conducting a process to sell all or part of itself since August, when it rejected an offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Final bids in the US Steel review were due soon, Bloomberg reported earlier this month, with potential buyers in the final round including Cliffs, ArcelorMittal and Stelco Holdings Inc.

Read: US Steel Auction Said to Near End With Site Visits Next Week

US Steel doesn’t have an obligation to keep updating the union, and relations between the two parties have been tense after the USW came out strongly in support of the Cliffs bid. However, the terms of its labor agreement gives the union a right to make a counter bid if US Steel is presented with a “bona fide” offer — a right that the union has said it would transfer to Cliffs.

“You would think based on the long history with US Steel they would be talking to us,” USW President Dave McCall said in a phone interview. “We get no communication from US Steel about the process.”

The USW has said previously it will not support any foreign buyers and McCall singled out ArcelorMittal as a particular concern, describing the relationship as “ugly” before the European steel giant sold its US assets to Cliffs a few years ago.

US Steel and ArcelorMittal didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

