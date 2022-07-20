(Bloomberg) -- New York prosecutors on Wednesday repatriated 142 antiquities valued at almost $14 million seized during a criminal investigation of money manager and art collector Michael Steinhardt, including a fresco depicting Hercules as a baby.

The masterpieces returned to Italian authorities Wednesday were among the 180 stolen antiquities forfeited by the fund manager to end an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office that began in 2017.

“Though the pieces being repatriated today have a written price tag of millions of dollars, the historical, artistic, and cultural values attached to each of the relics are immeasurable and priceless,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “These artifacts deserve a place in their homeland, where the people of Italy can jointly appreciate the marvels of their country’s past.”

Among the items sent back was the “Ercolano Fresco” depicting an infant Hercules strangling a snake which dates back to year 50 of the Common Era. Bragg said it was looted in 1995 from Herculaneum, an archaeological site buried during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, Bragg said.

Steinhardt bought the fresco that same year for $650,000 without any verifiable provenance, prosecutors said, and it’s currently valued at $1 million. Three other 4th century BCE frescoes depicting scenes of mourning women originally taken from an ancient Greek city were also returned. Bragg’s office said they were “hacked from the wall” by tomb looters.

While no charges were filed against Steinhardt, Manhattan prosecutors in December seized the 180 stolen antiquities valued at $70 million and imposed upon Steinhardt a first-of-its-kind lifetime ban against him acquiring antiquities. Steinhardt maintained he committed no crimes but instead bought the pieces based on false representations from sellers.

Prosecutors said Steinhardt had owned and traded more than 1,000 antiquities since 1987, and his art collection was valued at about $200 million, Bloomberg reported in 2017.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.