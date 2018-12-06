(Bloomberg) -- Steinhoff International Holdings NV’s efforts to allay investors’ fears and publish audited earnings by the end of the year were dashed after auditor PwC’s long-awaited probe into the retailer’s books was postponed until the end of February.

Key Insights

With about 100 people at PwC taking more than a year to investigate Steinhoff’s accounting irregularities, the probe promises deeper insight into what misconduct occurred and who was responsible.

Don’t expect the company to tell all - it’s been said that the overview of the PwC report that Steinhoff finally releases will make sure “the legally privileged nature of the report is not undermined and its position in the various pending legal and other proceedings is not jeopardized.”

Payment delays with bondholders and lenders have been negotiated and Steinhoff says these plans are not affected by the PwC extensions.

Market Reaction

The shares have slumped 96 percent since Steinhoff’s announcement a year ago that it had uncovered accounting irregularities and its CEO had resigned.

