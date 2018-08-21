Steinhoff Ex-CFO Could be Ordered to Appear in Parliament

(Bloomberg) -- Steinhoff International Holdings NV former Chief Financial Officer Ben La Grange could be legally ordered to appear before a South African parliamentary committee after declining to attend a scheduled hearing next week.

The severity of Steinhoff’s accounting crisis and subsequent impact on public-sector pension funds requires La Grange to be held to account, the finance committee said in a statement Tuesday. It’s requested the Speaker’s office issue a subpoena immediately for the former CFO to answer questions at a parliamentary briefing on Aug. 29.

La Grange worked under Steinhoff ex-Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste, who quit when Steinhoff reported accounting irregularities that triggered a share price collapse in December. The ex-CFO stepped down the following month, but has remained an employee at the owner of Conforama in France and Mattress Firm in the U.S. to help repair the company’s finances.

To contact the reporter on this story: Janice Kew in Johannesburg at jkew4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, John Bowker

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.