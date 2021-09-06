(Bloomberg) -- Steinhoff International Holdings NV ex-Chairman Christo Wiese said he’s supportive of the company’s plan to resolve more than $8 billion of legal claims and will vote in favor of a settlement offer.

The South African retail tycoon, who was also the biggest shareholder in scandal-hit Steinhoff, has been among certain creditors locked in negotiations about the terms of the proposed settlement.

“Some matters needed greater certainty,” Wiese, 79, said by phone Monday. “A workable solution was reached.”

The former billionaire didn’t provide details of the issues that have been resolved, nor say whether other claimants would vote to pass the deal. “The settlement is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Financial creditors and other investors seeking compensation for the collapse in value of their Steinhoff stock in 2017 voted on the deal Monday. Wiese and other so-called contractual claimants will cast their ballots at a rescheduled time on Thursday.

In the year since Steinhoff announced the original $1 billion settlement proposal, there have been efforts by various claimants to squeeze more out of the deal and the company improved the terms of its offer in July. The company is battling to resolve the matter almost four years after auditors refused to sign off on its accounts, leading to the discovery of a litany of inflated profits and asset values.

Should a majority of creditors vote in favor, the deal will still have to be ratified by a South African court and a separate Dutch process approved. Lancaster Group, owned by former Steinhoff director Jayendra Naidoo, and the founders of South African shoe retailer Tekkie Town, which Steinhoff bought in an all-stock deal in 2016, said they would opt out of voting on the settlement to pursue legal challenges.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.