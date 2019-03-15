(Bloomberg) -- Steinhoff International Holdings NV’s probe into the accounting scandal that brought the retailing giant to its knees found that a small group of former executives -- with the help of others outside the company -- structured fictitious transactions that substantially inflated profits and asset values.

The deals, orchestrated over several years, enabled Steinhoff to artificially boost earnings, puff-up property values and inflate cash and so-called cash equivalents, according to a 10-page summary of the report published Friday.

While none of the executives involved was identified, the report did said that former Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste hasn’t made himself available for interviews with investigators at PwC, which carried out the exhaustive probe.

The phony transactions were entered into with parties that were made to appear independent of Steinhoff and its executives. But it now appears that these deals were with parties closely related to or having “strong indications of control by the same small group of people,” according to the report.

The findings are finally giving shareholders some insight into the scope of the wrongdoing and the state of the company’s finances. Yet the brief summary left many questions unanswered, and may disappoint investors who have been waiting for more than 15 months for clarity since the South African retailer announced it had found a hole in its accounts. Steinhoff said the full report runs to more than 3,000 pages and will remain confidential.

Share Collapse

The discovery of accounting issues and the departure of Jooste as CEO in December 2017 erased more than 95 percent of Steinhoff’s market value, forced billions of dollars in asset sales and unleashed a flood of regulatory probes and lawsuits.

Jooste, who built Steinhoff into a global player through acquisitions from France to Britain to the U.S., has been in the sights of South Africa’s anti-graft police force since the scandal erupted. But the special unit, known as the Hawks, has delayed action against him while waiting for more details.

“The report is expected to enhance the investigation, which of course will lead investigators as to what further evidence need to be collected, which, at the end of the day may lead to arrests,” a Hawks spokesman said by phone.

Jooste couldn’t be reached for comment as his phones didn’t ring. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

At the least, Steinhoff can now proceed with preparing its 2017 and 2018 audited earnings, which will show whether the retailer is keeping sales moving as it seeks to complete its debt restructuring.

