Mar 19, 2019
Steinhoff Names Ex-CEO Among Those Behind Questionable Deals
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Steinhoff International Holdings NV identified eight people, including former Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste, as those allegedly behind questionable transactions that brought the global retailer to near collapse.
- The company’s executives were compelled by a South African parliamentary committee to release the names even as Chairwoman Heather Sonn and Chief Executive Officer Louis du Preez warned it could jeopardize investigations and break European privacy laws.
- Jooste’s mobile phone went straight to voicemail when called for comment and he didn’t immediately respond to a text message.
Key Insights
- The Steinhoff directors were updating South Africa’s parliament after the company Friday released a summary of a long-awaited probe into an accounting scandal that almost destroyed the retailer in late 2017. Representatives of regulators and a local anti-graft police unit also appeared.
- The owner of Conforama in France and Mattress Firm in the U.S. said it remains in a “precarious position.”
- With about 100 auditors at PwC having labored on the report for well over a year, the company said it plans to dig deeper into the accounting misdeeds as it seeks to get to the bottom of some $7.4 billion in fictitious or improper deals. Steinhoff is now proceeding with preparing its 2017 and 2018 audited earnings, due next month.
- Steinhoff’s over-arching objective is to ensure that those responsible are prosecuted, Sonn told lawwmakers.
Get More
- Steinhoff to Dig Deeper Into $7.4 Billion of Dodgy Deals
- Steinhoff Former Chairman Wiese Says Probe Report Supports Claim
- Steinhoff Financial Recovery Boosted by Quarterly Sales Gain
- Steinhoff Ex-CEO’s day of reckoning delayed by police row
- The 48-hours before the collapse
To contact the reporter on this story: Janice Kew in Johannesburg at jkew4@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stefania Bianchi at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net, ;Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Vernon Wessels, Frank Connelly, Ross Larsen
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.