(Bloomberg) -- Steinhoff International Holdings NV may have to compromise with creditors over the length of a debt-payment extension plan to win support for a deal that may keep the embattled retailer afloat, according to people familiar with the situation.

The owner of Conforama in France and Mattress Firm in the U.S. is negotiating a two-year payment delay with bondholders and lenders that would include zero cash interest, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the talks are still ongoing. The South African company initially proposed a three-year payment postponement. The plan is expected to be distributed to all creditors shortly, the people said.

A spokeswoman for Steinhoff didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Steinhoff has been in near-constant talks with lenders about how to repair its balance sheet since reporting accounting wrongdoing in December that wiped more than 95 percent off the share price. The retailer initially raised cash through the sale of real estate and shares in subsidiaries, but said at the annual shareholder meeting in April that the strategy was unsustainable without a full restructuring of almost 9.6 billion euros ($11.2 billion) of debt.

At least 75 percent of Steinhoff’s various classes of creditors need to support the restructuring plan for it to be implemented via U.K. courts, according to the people. On Friday, the company said it had reached agreement on key commercial terms and had enough backing to extend the talks through July 20.

