(Bloomberg) -- Steinhoff International Holdings NV is examining how much lost cash from inflated assets is recoverable and identifying deals made outside market rates as the embattled retailer sifts through the wreckage of an accounting scandal.

The owner of Conforama in France and Mattress Firm in the U.S. appointed PwC to probe its finances after reporting financial irregularities in December, with a particular focus on off-balance-sheet structures and deals with related parties. Any assets that can’t be recovered due to a lack of security or information will be impaired, the Stellenbosch, South Africa-based company said in a statement Friday.

“The task is substantial, complex and time-consuming,” Chairwoman Heather Sonn said in a letter that accompanied unaudited earnings for the half-year through March. “PwC’s work remains ongoing and indications are positive that they are on track to deliver a final report by the end of 2018.”

The shares traded 5.5 percent higher at 8 euro cents as of 5:08 p.m. in Frankfurt, where Steinhoff moved its primary listing in 2015. The stock is down 97 percent since the scandal broke, and the retailer is in round the clock talks with creditors about restructuring 9.4 billion euros ($11 billion) of debt to shore up its balance sheet.

The operating loss widened to 152 million euros in the six months through March, from a restated loss of 44 million euros a year earlier.

Former Chief Executive Officer Markus Jooste quit when the accounting irregularities emerged and has been referred to a South African police unit, which is investigating three cases of fraud related to the company.

